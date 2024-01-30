Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,901 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,570,000 after buying an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

