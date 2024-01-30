Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,380 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $476.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.93 and its 200 day moving average is $418.68. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $477.37.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.