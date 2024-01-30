Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 128,761 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $39,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.