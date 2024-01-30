Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 18,302 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $43,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

TT stock opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

