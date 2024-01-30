Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 276,327 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ford Motor worth $48,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

