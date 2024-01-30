Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 48,501 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $101.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.