Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 538,726 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,726 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $44,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

