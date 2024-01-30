Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 80,691 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $48,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.