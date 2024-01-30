Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,167 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $44,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

