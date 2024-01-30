Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $36,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.85.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

