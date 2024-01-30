Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $35,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

