Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Aflac worth $48,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

