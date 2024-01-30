Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.80 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $37,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 203,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $143.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

