Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.67 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $39,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

