Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $41.09 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $41,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after acquiring an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

