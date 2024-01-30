Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.45 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $42,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

