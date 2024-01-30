Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.27 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,119 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $43,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $257.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $257.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.