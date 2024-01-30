Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.30 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,953 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $44,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in VICI Properties by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 480,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,244 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

