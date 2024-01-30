Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.09 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $49,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $242.13 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $243.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $206.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

