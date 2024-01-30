Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $39,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD opened at $300.67 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,010.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

