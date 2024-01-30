Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,378 shares of company stock worth $11,118,325 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.