Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $36,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $247.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.