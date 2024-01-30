Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,703 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Exelon worth $38,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Exelon by 16.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 13.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.