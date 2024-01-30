Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $45,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.