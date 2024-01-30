Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 19,711 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $50,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.