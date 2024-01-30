Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,317 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $36,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCI opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

