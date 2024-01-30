Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,017 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Paychex worth $37,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

