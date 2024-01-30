Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,287 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $43,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.80.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,081.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,001.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $919.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,089.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

