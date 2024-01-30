Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,535 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of MSCI worth $37,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.95 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $573.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

