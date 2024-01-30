Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of AutoZone worth $43,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,794.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,638.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,568.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,806.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

