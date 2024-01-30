Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $35,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

