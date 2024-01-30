Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $36,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.