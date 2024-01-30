Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of W.W. Grainger worth $34,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $896.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $827.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $569.95 and a 52-week high of $897.72.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

