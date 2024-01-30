Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $42,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $176.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.02). Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.