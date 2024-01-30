Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,000 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

