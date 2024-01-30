Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mobileye Global traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 1271256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.58, a PEG ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

