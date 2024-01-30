Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

