Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

MBRX opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $129,998.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 231,883 shares of company stock valued at $159,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

