Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $50,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.