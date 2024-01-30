Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $40,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,492,000 after acquiring an additional 686,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

