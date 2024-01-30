Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

