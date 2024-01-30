Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $34,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Moody’s stock opened at $391.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.94. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

