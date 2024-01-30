Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CART. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.