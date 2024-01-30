M&T Bank Corp Acquires 16,167 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,687 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CNH Industrial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,188,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 1.3 %

CNHI opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.