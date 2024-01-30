M&T Bank Corp Acquires 307 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE opened at $183.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.92.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

