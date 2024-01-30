M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

