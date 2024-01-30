M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

