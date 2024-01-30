M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 3,853 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 89.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.8 %

HLI stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $123.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

