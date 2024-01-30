M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TELUS by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 4,575.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 1,125,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after buying an additional 1,364,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.74%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

