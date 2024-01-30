M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.61.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy



GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.



